Penta El Zero M vs. Ultimo Dragon and More Set For Triplemania XXX: Monterrey

February 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AAA Triplemania Image Credit: AAA

AAA has announced the first four matches for Triplemania XXX: Monterrey on April 30. This will feature the first round of the Ruleta De La Muerte, , a tournament of masked wrestlers. The second round takes place at Triplemania XXX: Tijuana on June 18. The finals of the tournament will be a mask vs. mask match at Triplemania XXX: Mexico City on October 15. The lineup includes:

* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: El Canek vs. Psycho Clown
* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: LA Park vs. Villano IV
* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr.
* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: Rayo de Jalisco Jr. vs. Blue Demon Jr.

