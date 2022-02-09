Penta El Zero M vs. Ultimo Dragon and More Set For Triplemania XXX: Monterrey

AAA has announced the first four matches for Triplemania XXX: Monterrey on April 30. This will feature the first round of the Ruleta De La Muerte, , a tournament of masked wrestlers. The second round takes place at Triplemania XXX: Tijuana on June 18. The finals of the tournament will be a mask vs. mask match at Triplemania XXX: Mexico City on October 15. The lineup includes:

* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: El Canek vs. Psycho Clown

* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: LA Park vs. Villano IV

* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr.

* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: Rayo de Jalisco Jr. vs. Blue Demon Jr.