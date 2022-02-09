wrestling / News
Penta El Zero M vs. Ultimo Dragon and More Set For Triplemania XXX: Monterrey
AAA has announced the first four matches for Triplemania XXX: Monterrey on April 30. This will feature the first round of the Ruleta De La Muerte, , a tournament of masked wrestlers. The second round takes place at Triplemania XXX: Tijuana on June 18. The finals of the tournament will be a mask vs. mask match at Triplemania XXX: Mexico City on October 15. The lineup includes:
* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: El Canek vs. Psycho Clown
* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: LA Park vs. Villano IV
* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr.
* Ruleta de la Muerte tournament first round: Rayo de Jalisco Jr. vs. Blue Demon Jr.
RULETA DE LA MUERTE en TRIPLEMANÍA MONTERREY ☠️💥
El camino por saber qué estrella de @luchalibreaaa perderá su mascara, comienza en el Palacio Sultán. 🔥
Encuentra YA tu boleto en taquilla del estadio o por @boletomovil. 👉 https://t.co/llCrIkVwEy pic.twitter.com/yVw4MphsqC
— Sultanes de Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) February 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Shelton Benjamin On a Possible Match With Brock Lesnar, WWE’s New Hiring Focus on Athletes
- WWE Reportedly Wants New ‘Major Attraction’ Match At WrestleMania 38 After Shane McMahon’s Exit
- Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
- Charlie Haas on There Being a Report He Died After His Concussion, What Motivated His Comeback