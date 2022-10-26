Penta El Zero Miedo Hopes To Make History In AEW World Title Match Against Jon Moxley

Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and he vows to make history during it. Penta spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting tonight’s show, and you can check out a few highlights below:

On his Mask vs. Mask win over Villano IV at TripleMania XXX: “It was a very difficult fight. In the end I got the victory, which I promised to my family I would. His mask was worth every hit. I would not stop until I beat him. Every time I thought I was tired, my pride and the desire to make a statement were greater. Now I treasure Villano’s mask. I keep it in my showcase. It is a great prize, one I will never forget.”

On his World Title match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite: “I’m going to do whatever it takes to beat Mox. I don’t care if there is blood, his blood or mine. I want to make history in AEW, so I will not hold back.”

On how Death Triangle would far against The Elite, Bullet Club & The Bloodline: “We are better than all of them. We are the best trio in the universe and we have proven it. There was a misunderstanding last week [between Fénix and PAC], but now everything is fine. There is no one we can’t beat.”