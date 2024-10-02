Penta El Zero Miedo Confirms That He’s Still Under AEW Contract

Penta El Zero Miedo has confirmed that he is still under contract with AEW as of now. There has been a lot of speculation about the Lucha Bros. contract status and future, with WWE reportedly interested in the duo. Penta confirmed in an interview with Mas Luchas that he is still under a deal with AEW and is ready to go if needed.

“It’s like I was saying, everyone defends their interests,” Penta said (per Fightful). “Tony is defending his interests and we are defending our own. I’ll say this, I am still under contract with AEW, that is my present. I have not thought about my future because I prefer to think about my here and now, and my now is AEW. If they decided to not have us in matches, that’s their thing, but I am ready for the day they need me to go to work with the same energy and enthusiasm I’ve always had.”

He continued, “We will see what happens in future months, but I am still in AEW and I cannot even think after talking to another company because that is not of my involvement. My legal team, lawyers and that stuff will handle everything relating to contracts and the like, but my job is inside that ring and with the fans. Everything that happens outside of that will be handled by people in their areas. My present in AEW, I’m still firm with them and, quite frankly, I don’t know what will happen in the future”.

It was reported in August that Penta had filed new trademark applications for for “Cero Miedo,” “Zero Miedo,” and “AN1MO.”