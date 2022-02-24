Penta El Zero Miedo Debuts Penta Obscura Character on AEW Dynamite

Penta El Zero Miedo debuted his new character on AEW Dynamite, appearing as Penta Obscura. Wednesday’s show saw Penta and PAC compete against Malakai Black and Brody King, with Penta rolling Black up for the pinfall. You can see clips from the match below.

Penta first teased the dark version of his character two weeks ago on Dynamite. The character first appeared in Lucha Underground; this is its AEW debut.