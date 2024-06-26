Penta El Zero Miedo Reflects On Lucha Bros’ Impact On Wrestling Business

Penta El Zero Miedo recently weighed in on how luchadores have fare in AEW and the Lucha Bros’ impact on wrestling. Penta weighed in on the matter on Comiendo Carnitas and talked about how they came into AEW and more.

“You know, there is a lot of interests involved, not just Tony (Khan),” Penta said (h/t to Fightful for the translation and transcription). “The complaints you have had, I’ve had too, especially being there on a weekly basis, but I always focus on the positive. I will try to not be stubborn, but I believe the Lucha Bros changed the business and the only wrestlers that got close to us when we started was The Young Bucks.”

He continued, “When we wrestled on the BOLA in PWG, they (Bucks) did not know us. They knew we were brothers and there was some tension as it was another brother tag team, but they are professionals during the match and they learned who we were after the reception on that match because the fans knew who we were and why we had matching gear and face paint. After we had the match, The Young Bucks came up to us and said they wanted to work more with us, and that The Young Bucks tell you that while being champions is a big deal.”

Penta most recently competed on AEW TV with a win over The Butcher on the June 5th episode of Rampage.