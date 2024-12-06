Penta El Zero Miedo No Longer Listed On AEW Roster

Penta El Zero Miedo is no longer on the AEW roster page. The company’s roster page on its official website no longer lists the star, who reportedly became a free agent at the start of the month.

As previously reported, Rey Fenix is still under contract with the company and is still listed on the roster page. No word on where Penta will end up next, though it was reported that he was in contract with WWE. There has also been reports that he is the subject of heavy demand on the independent scene.