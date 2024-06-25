Penta El Zero Miedo Addresses Rumor Of WWE Interest In Him, AEW Contract Status

Penta El Zero Miedo recently addressed rumors of WWE being interested in him and talked about his status with AEW. It was reported earlier this month that Penta’s AEW contract was set to expire at the end of the summer and that WWE was interested in him if that happened. Penta spoke with Comiendo Carnitas for a new interview and was asked about the rumors. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the report: “It was only a rumor, never a request to me or my agent. Meanwhile, we got in when AEW offered a contract. The rumor was made because my contract expires by August – September and when that rumor popped now, I had forgotten about that (giggles) and then my agent confirmed that. You know how information can be spread out on Social Media and how misinterpreted it can get. I don’t know how that information about my contract expiring leaked, and I prefer to focus on my present and my present is currently with AEW.

“If any company like WWE wanted to offer me something, I would need to evaluate because there is a lot of interests on the way. A lot of people depend on me, from my merch people, the ones that work on my restaurant, that work on the gym, the school, too may people depend on Penta, not just me. There isn’t anything tangible. If there was to be anything tangible, we would need to evaluate it, check what is more convenient both financially and in-ring. Someone told me that it was like playing for Barcelona while you should play for Real Madrid. I can see that perspective, but I am not that young and it would be my last big contract. I have no problems with either company and I am here to work and bring my best. I understand that I have moved a lot of people with my character both in and out of wrestling and I believe that can influence more people on either company. I am calm right now, but always aware but right now there is nothing tangible.”

On if he would be interested in WWE: “It would be a good episode in my career, but I do not like to fantasy book. If it happens, it happens. I am focused on AEW and I am happy where I am at right now. Of course there is some complaints like more focus on the projection and rivalries, like it happens with every wrestler and company.”