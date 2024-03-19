Penta El Zero Miedo Returning to House Of Glory In May

Penta El Zero Miedo is set to make his return to House Of Glory in May. House of Glory announced on Monday that the AEW and AAA star will return to the company at HOG Cinco de Mayo on May 5th, which takes place at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York.

The announcement reads:

Penta El Zero Miedo returns at HOG Cinco de Mayo on May 5th

House of Glory officials have announced AEW & AAA Worldwide star Penta El Zero Miedo is returning to HOG at Cinco De Mayo on May 5th live from the NYC Arena.

The pay per view will be available on Fite+.

The former champion all over the world, Penta returns to House of Glory on May 5th looking to show he is one of the best luchadors and wrestlers in the world. After losing a tough controversial battle to Santana for the HOG Heavyweight Championship last month, El Zero Miedo will look to be victorious at Cinco de Mayo.

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net.

Also signed so far;

-Rey Fenix

-Psycho Clown

-Sexy Starr

Stay tuned for more talent and match announcements on HOG social media channels.

This will be a special night in House of Glory that cannot be missed!