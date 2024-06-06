wrestling / News

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher and More Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

June 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for tomorrow’s AEW Rampage, including Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher. The lineup includes:

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher
* Serena Deeb vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Gates of Agony vs. Private Party
* The Acclaimed in action
* Bang Bang Gang in action

