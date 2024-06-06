wrestling / News
Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher and More Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for tomorrow’s AEW Rampage, including Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher. The lineup includes:
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher
* Serena Deeb vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Gates of Agony vs. Private Party
* The Acclaimed in action
* Bang Bang Gang in action
TOMORROW!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT pic.twitter.com/fUSYZ8OiY0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024
