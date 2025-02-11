Penta Explains How the Mexican Destroyer Is a Part of Him Now

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Penta discussed using the Mexican Destroyer and how the move is a part of him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Penta on the Mexican Destroyer: “The passion. The passion in the ring. Now, it’s the Mexican Destroyer. The difference between me and other wrestlers who do the same move is the passion that I do it (with). The energy when I do it. I’m waiting for the best moment in the match to hit the Mexican Destroyer.”

On if he’s talked about WWE producer Petey Williams about the move: “Of course. I know in WWE, some moves are banned, or you can’t do them, but for me, I don’t know exactly the reason but the Mexican Destroyer is part of me.”