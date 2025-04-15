wrestling / News
Penta Assesses Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio’s Talent Ahead of WrestleMania 41
April 14, 2025 | Posted by
Penta is set to face Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41, and he recently shared his thoughts on the two Judgment Day members. Breakker will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against the other three at this weekend’s big PPV and he was asked about Judgment Day in an appearance on WWE Die Woche.
“In my opinion, Finn Balor is a good wrestler,” Penta said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I know that. But…if I [can] only choose one wrestler from them, it’s Finn Balor. But Dominik is…no. Dominik is very green to me.”
The Intercontinental Championship match is set to take place on night two of the PPV.
