Penta Hopes To Reunite With Rey Fenix On WWE TV

Penta is hopeful that a Lucha Bros. reunion will take place on WWE TV soon. Penta is currently on Raw while his brother Rey Fenix is on Smackdown. Penta spoke with Denise Salcedo at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and was asked about Fenix arriving in the company. You can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On Fenix’s WWE arrival: “So proud of my brother, because that’s my little brother, and finally, after almost one year [when] my brother didn’t have any matches, I saw my brother on TV at my house when he debuted. It’s like me and my daughter [are so] proud of my brother. I feel very happy for my brother and for me, too, because finally, the Lucha Brothers are together here, the best tag team in the universe, together, in the best company in the universe, too.”

On a possible reunion with Fenix: “I hope very soon.”