Penta Loves His Brother, But Is Currently Focused On Himself in WWE
February 7, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight (via Fightful), Penta said that he’d love to have his brother Rey Fenix with him in WWE, but he’s currently focused on himself. Fenix is reportedly still under contract with AEW at this time.
When asked if he wanted to team with his brother or fight him, he replied: “I love my brother. I love everything about my brother. Both is fine for me. In Mexico, every weekend, we would wrestle against each other. Now, here is different. Now, I’m focused for myself and WrestleMania. I’m focused for everything here. When my brother has an opportunity with me, it’s okay. Now, I’m focused on myself.“
