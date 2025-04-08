wrestling / News
Penta Reflects On His First Few Months With WWE
Penta has been part of the WWE roster for a little less than three months, and he weighed in on his tenure so far in a recent interview. The Raw star spoke with WWE Deutschland for a new interview and reflected on his time there thus far.
“It’s a mix of emotions and feelings,” Penta said (per Fightful). “It’s very different. I think, not I think, I’m sure WWE is the best company in the world, brother. WWE, they make you feel like a big superstar. They make you feel very professional. You are a professional wrestler.”
He continued, “I love WWE. These three months was changes in my life. Every change is to improve something. This improvement was my career. When I say this is the new Penta Era. When I came to WWE, I started a new era for Penta in my life.”
Penta was just announced as part of the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41.
