Penta Reflects On His First Few Months With WWE

Penta has been part of the WWE roster for a little less than three months, and he weighed in on his tenure so far in a recent interview. The Raw star spoke with WWE Deutschland for a new interview and reflected on his time there thus far.

“It’s a mix of emotions and feelings,” Penta said (per Fightful). “It’s very different. I think, not I think, I’m sure WWE is the best company in the world, brother. WWE, they make you feel like a big superstar. They make you feel very professional. You are a professional wrestler.”

He continued, “I love WWE. These three months was changes in my life. Every change is to improve something. This improvement was my career. When I say this is the new Penta Era. When I came to WWE, I started a new era for Penta in my life.”

Penta was just announced as part of the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41.