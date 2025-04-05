Penta Reveals His Dream Matchup Against His Brother Rey Fenix

– During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, WWE Superstar Penta was asked if he would ever want to take off his mask. Penta said not right now, but in 10-15 years, his dream match would be a Mask vs. Mask bout against his brother, Rey Fenix.

Penta said on the topic (via Fightful), “In my present? No. In ten years….I would like maybe a mask vs mask or mask vs. hair or mask vs. something. Something special.” He continued, “My dream match, mask vs. mask, Penta vs. Fenix. I don’t know when. Maybe only in my mind it happens, but maybe in 10 or 15 years it’s possible.”

Fenix recently made his WWE in-ring debut last night on WWE SmackDown, beating Nathan Frazer. Penta and Rey Fenix previously faced each other in a singles bout in AEW.