Penta Says He’s Been Working With Bicep Injury For Three Years

February 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Penta says that he’s been working with a bicep tear for three years now. The WWE star appeared on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts and revealed in conversation with his fellow WWE star that he’s worked with a tear in his bicep for a long period of time.

Penta confirmed that the situation was a tear and said that it’s still torn. When asked how it happened, he said (per Fightful), “Three years ago, one wrestler kicked me, and broke my bicep.”

The recent Raw arrival added that it’s never been fixed but that he’s good to train. Penta has been active throughout that time and made his Raw debut last month.

