Penta Says WWE’s Acquisition of AAA Will Be Good For Mexican Wrestlers

Last month, WWE announced that they acquired Lucha Libre AAA and will run an NXT Worlds Collide event with the brand in June. In an interview with RAW Recap podcast (via Fightful), Penta gave his thoughts on the move and said that it would be a good opportunity for Mexican wrestlers in the future.

He said: “I think it’s a very, very good opportunity for the Mexican wrestlers. The younger wrestlers and the- in general, the Mexican wrestlers. But because this door is bigger. That’s with any other opportunity in the world. I don’t know exactly what is the form. I don’t know exactly how will be the – I don’t know. But I’m sure this is the best opportunity for all Mexican wrestlers, brother. I hope that I want to see more wrestlers here in WWE. Like luchadores, obviously. But to be honest, man, and serious, I think it’s good for the business, bro. I don’t know when it starts. I don’t know. How is the real formula for this project? But just I feel in my heart is a good business.“