Penta Slams Chad Gable, Calls Him a ‘Stupid Clown’

– During a recent interview earlier this week on the Raw Recap, WWE Superstar Penta slammed his rival, Chad Gable, aka El Grande Americano, calling him a “stupid clown.” He had the following to say on Gable (via Fightful):

“So the Grande Americano or Chad Gable or whatever your name is, no matter, he is a stupid clown because he is a fake luchador. The real luchador is Penta. Tonight I show him and show all world who is Penta and who is the best luchador in this world. No, no, no, not in this world, in this universe.”

Penta picked up a win over Chad Gable last Monday on WWE Raw in a singles bout.