Penta Says He Wants the Intercontinental Title After Victory On WWE Raw

March 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Penta picked up another win on this week’s Raw, after which he took aim at the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Monday’s show saw Penta defeat Ludwig Kaiser in singles action, getting the victory after a a Mexican Destroyer and a Penta Driver on a chair.

After the match, Penta cut a quick promo and said that he was going after the Intercontinental Title, which is currently held by Bron Breakker.

