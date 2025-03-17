wrestling / News
Penta Says He Wants the Intercontinental Title After Victory On WWE Raw
March 17, 2025
Penta picked up another win on this week’s Raw, after which he took aim at the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Monday’s show saw Penta defeat Ludwig Kaiser in singles action, getting the victory after a a Mexican Destroyer and a Penta Driver on a chair.
After the match, Penta cut a quick promo and said that he was going after the Intercontinental Title, which is currently held by Bron Breakker.
NO HOLDS BARRED in BELGIUM!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jQVVrD3RxS
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2025
PENTA-continental Champion?! 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aekHOndk1d
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2025
