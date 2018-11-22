Quantcast

 

Pentagon Jr. Feels Fortunate and Happy About His Brief Impact Wrestling Title Reign

November 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Earlier this month, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (The LuchaBrothers) appeared on the Impact Wrestling Press Pass podcast. During the media call, WrestlingInc.com asked Pentagon Jr. about his brief reign with the Impact Wrestling world title.

Pentagon Jr. stated, “Although short, I felt very fortunate, very happy with the reign. It would be great to have the opportunity to be champion again. Right now, however, my focus is on the tag team titles with my brother.”

Spotlights

