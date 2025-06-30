wrestling / News

Penta’s Signature Taunt Confirmed For WWE 2K25 DLC 

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Penta WWE Raw 5-5-25 Image Credit: WWE

Penta will have his signature “Cero Miedo” glove removal taunt included in the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game. A developer for the game, Bryan Williams, confirmed the feature on social media.

Penta is part of the ‘Fearless Pack’ DLC, which is scheduled for release on July 23. The pack also includes Jordynne Grace, New Jack, and Bull Nakano.

