wrestling / News
Penta’s Signature Taunt Confirmed For WWE 2K25 DLC
June 30, 2025 | Posted by
Penta will have his signature “Cero Miedo” glove removal taunt included in the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game. A developer for the game, Bryan Williams, confirmed the feature on social media.
Penta is part of the ‘Fearless Pack’ DLC, which is scheduled for release on July 23. The pack also includes Jordynne Grace, New Jack, and Bull Nakano.
I can confirm that Penta will be able to remove his glove when you grab him for DLC 3. Hold the RT and press the down d-pad to do so. I think Penta is going to be everyone's favorite. I'm a HUGE Penta fan! Have been for years!
— Bryan Williams (@TruBWill) June 30, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Serious Complications From 1995 Neck Surgery
- Mandy Rose Recalls Being Told To Be Less Sexy In Early WWE Main Roster Days
- Backstage Note on ‘Plant’ Rumors With CM Punk’s Apology to Saudi Arabia
- Triple H Responds To Fans Chanting One More Match at Night of Champions Post-Show, Says It’s Not Happening