People In AEW Pushed For Shelton Benjamin To Join Over the Summer

Shelton Benjamin was released by WWE last week, and he had supporters in AEW pushing for him to join as recently as the summer. Fightful Select reports that Benjamin, who was among the WWE releases last week following the UFC merger, has had several talent in AEW hoping that he would join. The report notes that talent was pushing for him to come on board during the summer when there were rumors (proven wrong, obviously) that Benjamin’s contract was set to expire.

The report notes that AEW has also been looking to add producers to the company so they can potentially get to a point where each producer only works one match per show.