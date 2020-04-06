People Backstage In WWE Reportedly ‘Affected’ By Hanging Spot In Edge vs. Randy Orton Match

During the Edge vs. Randy Orton match last night at Wrestlemania, the two brawled all around the Performance Center, including the gym. The match featured a moment in which Orton tied a weight cable around Edge’s neck and choked him with it. This drew criticism from fans online for its resemblance to how Chris Benoit killed himself (after killing his family) in 2007. It seems they were not the only ones who noticed.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that there were people in WWE who were ‘affected’ by the spot. He said that all the wrestlers in WWE are aware of the Benoit incident so they likely would have made the connection when the moment happened.

The match was also criticized for being too long (it’s the second-longest match in Wrestlemania history behind the Iron Man match at Wrestlemania XII). Edge and Randy Orton have yet to respond to any negative comments about the match online.