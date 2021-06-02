People In WWE Reportedly Speculating About A Sale After Recent Cuts

It was reported earlier today that WWE released several stars from the company, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and others. Fightful Select reports that a ‘few select people’ in WWE knew of the releases yesterday afternoon and the decision was made to make the calls this morning. However, a lot of the releases were surprises to many within the company.

Several have reportedly asked about the ‘endgame’ for the releases. There are also people in WWE who are speculating about a possible sale in the future, but WWE officials have not confirmed that.