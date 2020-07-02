People Were Reportedly ‘Very Upset’ At Taz’s Comments About A ‘Sloppy Shop’ On Dynamite

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was the first night of Fyter Fest, it was announced that the match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage will happen at Fight for the Fallen on July 15. It was originally set for night two next week.

After the announcement, Cage and Taz came out to cut a promo on Moxley. In it, Taz took shots at Moxley for staying home, claiming he wasn’t worried about COVID-19, just scared. He said that Moxley had been tested multiple times and noted that AEW doesn’t ‘run a sloppy shop’. This was seen by some to be a shot at WWE, who suffered an outbreak last week and has since started taking precautionary measures. According to Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, there were several people who were ‘very upset’ at what Taz had to say. It should be noted that WWE is now testing, having talent wear masks and taking proper social distancing measures.