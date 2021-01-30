wrestling / News

Performance Center Talent May Be Extras For Royal Rumble

January 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Fightful Select reports that some of the talent at the WWE Performance Center have been told they may be needed during tomorrow’s Royal Rumble PPV as extras. The source didn’t indicate if it was something related to the match, but instead it’s believed to be for Bad Bunny’s performance of his song “Booker T.”

