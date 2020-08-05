wrestling / News

WWE News: Performance Center Video Looks at Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Ridge Holland Hypes NXT Debut, Stock Up

August 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
205 Live Isaiah Swerve Scott

– A new video from the WWE Performance Center takes a look at NXT’s Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott. You can see that video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.26 on Wednesday, up $0.95 (2.14%) from the previous close but down $0.57 (1.26%) to $44.69 in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 1.39% on the day.

– Ridge Holland posted to Twitter to hype his NXT debut on tonight’s show:

