WWE News: Performance Center Video Looks at Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Ridge Holland Hypes NXT Debut, Stock Up
August 5, 2020 | Posted by
– A new video from the WWE Performance Center takes a look at NXT’s Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott. You can see that video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.26 on Wednesday, up $0.95 (2.14%) from the previous close but down $0.57 (1.26%) to $44.69 in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 1.39% on the day.
– Ridge Holland posted to Twitter to hype his NXT debut on tonight’s show:
Tonight somebody’s getting Leathered…….@WWENXT I’ll be seein’ ya. #Bothercauser #Northerngrit https://t.co/W2ByDH34Dt
— Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) August 5, 2020
