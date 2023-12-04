wrestling / News
Perry Saturn Announced For WrestleCon 2024
Perry Saturn is the first talent officially announced for WrestleCon 2024. The convention announced on Monday that the WCW and WWE alumnus will be appearing and doing autographs and photos at the convention, as you can see below.
WrestleCon wrote:
“First talent announcement for 2023 [sic] is Perry Saturn. This rare guest is brought to you by Woo Games.”
WrestleCon takes place on Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from April 4th through the 7th over WrestleMania week.
