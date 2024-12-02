Persephone Set to Appear At MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced that CMLL’s Persephone will appear at MLW Kings of Colosseum on January 11.

CMLL Luchadora Persephone added to Kings of Colosseum in Dallas

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced CMLL luchadora Persephone for MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Tickets can be purchased at MLWDallas.com. Tickets start at just $15!

Persephone has quickly emerged as one of CMLL’s rising stars in the women’s division, captivating audiences with her unique blend of power and aerial finesse. Her dedication and technical skill have allowed her to stand out in a competitive field, earning her opportunities to fight at some of CMLL’s biggest arenas. Known for her aggressive style and confident demeanor, Persephone has proven she can hang with the best.

Now, Persephone is set to make her move in the women’s division as she readies for a statement match in Dallas on January 11.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

–Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Signed to compete and appear:

Matt Riddle • Donovan Dijak • MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima • CONTRA Unit • Paul London • AKIRA • The Rogue Horsemen’s BRG, Bobby Fish, and the Andersons • Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club • Matthew Justice • CMLL Luchadores Mistico, Blue Panther, Barbaro Cavernario, Atlantis, Dark Panther, Atlantis Jr., Máscara Dorada, Averno, Hechicero, Virus, and Persephone • Delmi Exo • Jesus Rodriguez • Okumura • Cesar Duran and more!

Matches and more appearances will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Kings of Colosseum live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Matt Riddle

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

TBA