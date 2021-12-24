Person Who Allegedly Stole Rhea Ripley’s Title Belt Tried To Sell It Online

It was reported back in October that Rhea Ripley lost her luggage while traveling to a WWE event in El Paso, which included her replica WWE Women’s Tag Team Title. It seems the title belt has resurfaced, as Dan Beltzer revealed that a man is trying to sell the property on Facebook. When questioned, he deleted the post and would not return any messages.

Beltzer wrote: “Looks like Rhea’s lost bag with belt was found and the idiot tried selling it on my group. He deleted it shortly after and will not return messages.”

It’s unknown if the belt has been returned or will be returned to Ripley at this time.