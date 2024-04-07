– In a post on Instagram, Michael A. Monteforte, the personal trainer for former WWE and TKO Chairman Vince McMahon commented on McMahon missing his first WrestleMania. He wrote the following message on his Instagram account:

“Vince McMahon was unable to attend his first WrestleMania. How quickly people forget, that without his vision, there would be no Wrestling or WrestleMania. Sadly, when a person is down, the people who they say love you, turn their backs on you. Don’t judge a Man, without getting all the facts. Things aren’t always as they appear.”

Vince McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board of WWE parent company TKO earlier in January following a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking. McMahon is currently denying the allegations. Additionally, McMahon is reportedly under federal criminal investigation for the allegations as well.