Perth Issues Standing Invite For WWE To Return After Elimination Chamber

Perth enjoyed having WWE in town for Elimination Chamber and has issued a standing invite for the company to return. Saturday’s PPV took place in the Australian city, and 9 News Perth reported on Twitter that the city issued an invitation for the company to return at some point, noting that they are angling for the UFC to host an event there.

The tweet reads:

“Perth has made a splash on the world stage with the state government dubbing last night’s wrestling spectacle a roaring success. WWE has been issued an open invitation to return – with attention now turning to securing another UFC fight in Perth. @GenoveseMichael #9News”