Pete Dunne, Baron Corbin and Others React To Sheamus’ US Open Challenge

April 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As reported earlier this week, Sheamus brought back the US Title Open Challenge on RAW and offered a shot at his belt to anyone, and reiterated that on Twitter.

He wrote: “Open Challenge to anyone willing to step in the ring & take my #USTitle.. ANYONE! tag a legit fella you think is stupid enough to have a go.

This drew responses from Pete Dunne (who tweeted a GIF of himself), Baron Corbin, Wolfgang and others.

A fan also suggested ROH wrestler Danhausen, who said he wanted nothing to do with it.

