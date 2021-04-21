Pete Dunne, Baron Corbin and Others React To Sheamus’ US Open Challenge

As reported earlier this week, Sheamus brought back the US Title Open Challenge on RAW and offered a shot at his belt to anyone, and reiterated that on Twitter.

He wrote: “Open Challenge to anyone willing to step in the ring & take my #USTitle.. ANYONE! tag a legit fella you think is stupid enough to have a go.”

This drew responses from Pete Dunne (who tweeted a GIF of himself), Baron Corbin, Wolfgang and others.

I’d fight you but we would also have to put a bottle of bourbon on it. https://t.co/VxAcHu5mlA — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 20, 2021

Bring yer arse over to NXT UK big fella https://t.co/88hyCi1NY0 — Wolfgang (@WolfgangYoung) April 20, 2021

A fan also suggested ROH wrestler Danhausen, who said he wanted nothing to do with it.