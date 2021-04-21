wrestling / News
Pete Dunne, Baron Corbin and Others React To Sheamus’ US Open Challenge
As reported earlier this week, Sheamus brought back the US Title Open Challenge on RAW and offered a shot at his belt to anyone, and reiterated that on Twitter.
He wrote: “Open Challenge to anyone willing to step in the ring & take my #USTitle.. ANYONE! tag a legit fella you think is stupid enough to have a go.”
This drew responses from Pete Dunne (who tweeted a GIF of himself), Baron Corbin, Wolfgang and others.
https://t.co/amdRQi9YfQ pic.twitter.com/peMPv8HGsH
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) April 20, 2021
I’d fight you but we would also have to put a bottle of bourbon on it. https://t.co/VxAcHu5mlA
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 20, 2021
Bring yer arse over to NXT UK big fella https://t.co/88hyCi1NY0
— Wolfgang (@WolfgangYoung) April 20, 2021
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 20, 2021
A fan also suggested ROH wrestler Danhausen, who said he wanted nothing to do with it.
What no have you seen how he has been decimating his foes? Why would you wish that on Danhausen
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) April 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk On Creating His Character For Heels, Staring In New Horror Film
- Damian Priest On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Vince & Triple H’s Reaction To WrestleMania 37 Match With Bad Bunny
- Note On Backstage Reaction During WrestleMania 37 Weather Delay, How Promos Were Handled
- Backstage Note on Why Vince McMahon Has Always Been Against a Physical WWE Hall of Fame