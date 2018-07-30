Various News: Pete Dunne Beats CM Punk’s 434-Day Reign, Brie And Daniel Bryan Celebrate Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary, Kurt Angle Fails To Steal Eddie Guerrero’s Car

– According to sportskeeda.com, WWE UK Champion has surpassed CM Punk’s 434-day record title reign, now passing 435 days. Dunne won the title back at NXT Takeover Chicago in May 2017.

– Nikki Bella’s urgent text messages and phone call interrupt Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan’s anniversary date on last night’s Total Bellas…

– WWE’s YouTube channel posted the following video of Kurt Angle and the late great Eddie Guerrero, where Angle tried to steal Guerrero’s car…