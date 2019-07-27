WWE News: Pete Dunne Ready to Break His Own Record, Fan of the Fight, Lio Rush Releases Music Video

– NXT released a backstage promo featuring Pete Dunne from last night’s live event in Columbia, South Carolina. Dunne says he will win the NXT North American title and then break his record as the longest-reigning champion in NXT ever. You can check out that promo clip below.

.@PeteDunneYxB doesn’t care about your birthday @roderickstrong and he doesn’t care about how long @VelveteenWWE has held the #NorthAmericanChampionship. @PeteDunneYxB is about setting and breaking records—even if if they have to be his own. #NXTTakeOver #NXTColumbia pic.twitter.com/S2htQeP5n2 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2019

– NXT posted the following tweet on the Fan of the Night for yesterday’s live event in Jacksonville, Florida.

– As previously noted, Lio Rush recently released a hip-hop single, “Scenic Lullaby.” He also released the full music video for the track, which you can check out below.