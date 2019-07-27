wrestling / News

WWE News: Pete Dunne Ready to Break His Own Record, Fan of the Fight, Lio Rush Releases Music Video

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK Pete DUnne

– NXT released a backstage promo featuring Pete Dunne from last night’s live event in Columbia, South Carolina. Dunne says he will win the NXT North American title and then break his record as the longest-reigning champion in NXT ever. You can check out that promo clip below.

– NXT posted the following tweet on the Fan of the Night for yesterday’s live event in Jacksonville, Florida.

As previously noted, Lio Rush recently released a hip-hop single, “Scenic Lullaby.” He also released the full music video for the track, which you can check out below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lio Rush, NXT, Pete Dunne, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading