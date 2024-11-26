wrestling / News
Pete Dunne Challenges R-Truth To Match For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Pete Dunne wants to battle R-Truth, laying out the challenge for next week’s WWE Raw. WWE posted a digital exclusive after Monday’s show where Dunne confronted Truth backstage about accidentally calling him “Butch,” noting that he’s been hearing the name everywhere he goes as a result. He challenged Truth for next week and went off to Adam Pearce to get the match made.
WWE has not confirmed the match as of yet.