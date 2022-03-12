Pete Dunne Debuts on WWE Smackdown As Butch

Pete Dunne has moved to WWE Smackdown, albeit with a new name. The NXT star appeared on tonight’s show, introduced by Sheamus and Ridge Holland as an ally before their match with Big E. and Kofi Kingston.

In the pre-match segment, Sheamus and Holland noted that they’d brought along a friend and that while we know him as a different name, to them he is Butch. Dunne then appeared. He then accompanied Holland and Sheamus to ringside for the match and after the heels won, he attacked Kofi Kingston.

Dunne/Butch last appeared on NXT on March 1st, where he came up short in a North American Championship match against Carmelo Hayes.