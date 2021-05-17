wrestling / News

Pete Dunne Interview Set For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT

May 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Arash Markazi revealed that he will interview Pete Dunne on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

He wrote: “JUST CONFIRMED: Tomorrow night I will sit down with one of the biggest Superstars in @WWENXT. My exclusive one-on-one interview with the Bruiserweight, @PeteDunneYxB, will be on #WWENXT.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Cage Match for NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Bronson Reed
* Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark
* Ted Dibiase to appear
* Pete Dunne interview

