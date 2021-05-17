Pete Dunne Interview Set For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT

In a post on Twitter, Arash Markazi revealed that he will interview Pete Dunne on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

He wrote: “JUST CONFIRMED: Tomorrow night I will sit down with one of the biggest Superstars in @WWENXT. My exclusive one-on-one interview with the Bruiserweight, @PeteDunneYxB, will be on #WWENXT.”

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Cage Match for NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Bronson Reed

* Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

* Ted Dibiase to appear

* Pete Dunne interview