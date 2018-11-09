Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Pete Dunne is WWE’s Longest Reigning Champion of The Modern Era, Preview For Tonight’s Episode of MLW Fusion, Video From WWE Tryouts in Cologne, Germany

November 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Pete Dunne NXT UK 101018

– Pete Dunne posted the following on Instagram, celebrating that he’s the WWE’s longest reigning champion of the modern era…

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion, which will be headlined by two big title matches…

* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Daga.
* MLW Middleweight Champion MJF vs. Jimmy Yuta vs. Jason Cade.
* Marko Stunt vs. Myron Reed.

– WWE tryout attendees start off the morning with an exhilarating run through Cologne, passing some of the city’s most iconic sights…

article topics :

NXT UK, Pete Dunne, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading