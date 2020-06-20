Pete Dunne, Kid Cash Call for Changes to Make Wrestling Safer From Abuse and Sexual Misconduct

– Former WWE and TNA Superstar Kid Kash, in light of the #SpeakingOut movement and claims of abuse and sexual misconduct in wrestling, has called for change to the business to make sure it is safer. NXT Superstar Pete Dunne has also called for safety measures for talents. You can read their comments below.

Kid Cash wrote, “Let’s make wrestling safe NOW. Every wrestling school MUST have at least one female teacher. EVERY show MUST have male and female SEPARATED changing rooms. Anyone who has to ride home or is staying in a hotel for a show MUST be protected by promotion and Promoter. It’s not hard.”

Meanwhile, Pete Dunne wrote, “I have noticed a few posts about appointing leaders wether it be myself, @drillamoloney or @SierraLoxton Any time there’s been an attempt at change it’s been held back by individuals in charge We need people who can push to a point where there’s safety measures in place.”