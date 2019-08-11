wrestling / News
WWE News: Pete Dunne on Failing to Win NXT North American Title, Ricochet & WALTER At NXT TakeOver, Triple H Tweets
– Pete Dunne talked about failing to win the NXT North American Title against the Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: Toronto tonight. He said that Velveteen Dream did what he had to do to retain the title, and that he will do what he has to do to take the title.
EXCLUSIVE: @PeteDunneYxB vows to be RELENTLESS in his pursuit of the NXT #NorthAmericanTitle. #NXTTakeOver: Toronto pic.twitter.com/v0TRzk6eGw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 11, 2019
– Triple H tweeted about #NXTTakeOver being the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter during tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Toronto show.
#1 WORLDWIDE and there is still so much more left!!! #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT https://t.co/fS2DaK9UYj
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 11, 2019
– WWE’s NXT twitter account tweeted photos of Ricochet, WALTER and Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Toronto tonight.
We got a superhero in the house.
Welcome (back) to #NXTTakeOver, @KingRicochet! pic.twitter.com/2Sn7eIGu89
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 10, 2019
#NXTUK, represent!@WalterAUT @Tyler_Bate #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/61gbkYa3Do
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chicago Police Officer Under Investigation for Driving Hulk Hogan on Airport Tarmac With Siren Blaring
- Salina de la Renta on Whether She Plans to Get in the Ring for MLW, Status of Her Knee Injury
- Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Jericho Didn’t Go Over Rock In His WWE Debut Promo, Jericho’s First PPV Match Being a Loss
- Becky Lynch Blasts Sasha Banks, Says She Couldn’t Handle Losing