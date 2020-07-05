wrestling / News

WWE News: Pete Dunne & NXT UK Stars Raise Money For Charity, Alexa Bliss’ WWE Network Pick of the Week

July 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
pete dunne and walter NXT UK

Pete Dunne was among other NXT UK stars in donating to charity in a recent promotion. The former NXT UK Champion posred to Twitter to note that he, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate raised over $45,000 for to benefit Black Lives Matter.

– Pete Dunne was among other NXT UK stars in donating to charity in a recent promotion. The former NXT UK Champion posred to Twitter to note that he, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate raised over $45,000 for to benefit Black Lives Matter. The threew raised the money through a special special shirts for sale:

– Alexa Bliss’ WWE Network Pick of the Week has the star choosing her match with Nia Jax at Extreme Rules 2018:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Pete Dunne, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading