WWE News: Pete Dunne & NXT UK Stars Raise Money For Charity, Alexa Bliss’ WWE Network Pick of the Week

– Pete Dunne was among other NXT UK stars in donating to charity in a recent promotion. The former NXT UK Champion posred to Twitter to note that he, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate raised over $45,000 for to benefit Black Lives Matter. The threew raised the money through a special special shirts for sale:

Now all the shipping has been taken care of (thanks again to @WrestleCrateUK) I can let everyone know the final amount raised from the #BlackLivesMatter shirts is £36,221.46 That’s over $45,000 dollars Myself, @trentseven & @Tyler_Bate are blown away. Thank you! — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) July 5, 2020

3,252 shirts was the final number. Madness. They’re on their way thanks to the hard working @WrestleCrateUK https://t.co/WAvODl6mH4 — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 30, 2020

