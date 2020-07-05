wrestling / News
WWE News: Pete Dunne & NXT UK Stars Raise Money For Charity, Alexa Bliss’ WWE Network Pick of the Week
Pete Dunne was among other NXT UK stars in donating to charity in a recent promotion. The former NXT UK Champion posred to Twitter to note that he, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate raised over $45,000 for to benefit Black Lives Matter.
Now all the shipping has been taken care of (thanks again to @WrestleCrateUK) I can let everyone know the final amount raised from the #BlackLivesMatter shirts is £36,221.46
That’s over $45,000 dollars
Myself, @trentseven & @Tyler_Bate are blown away. Thank you!
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) July 5, 2020
3,252 shirts was the final number. Madness. They’re on their way thanks to the hard working @WrestleCrateUK https://t.co/WAvODl6mH4
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 30, 2020
– Alexa Bliss’ WWE Network Pick of the Week has the star choosing her match with Nia Jax at Extreme Rules 2018:
