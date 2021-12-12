Pete Dunne On the Changes to NXT, What He Hopes For the Brand Moving Forward

Pete Dunne sees all the change going on in NXT, and says that while things are completely different right now it’s still business as usual to him. Dunne was on the latest episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Pete Dunne on the change to NXT 2.0: “It’s a completely different scene there now, right? And it continues to change. But to me, it’s business as usual, in a sense, right? Like, I’m still me, I’m exactly the same. I want to be as competitive as I can. I wanna find the best matches I can. It’s just a different, different crew of people to work with and do that. [I want to] still do me, the same style of match, the same sort of thing, but with a new cast of characters, right. I’m looking forward to different opportunities to work with different guys and also show them what NXT is about. You know, like you said, preparing for WarGames, I know what I’m going out there and I’m about to do. I think for a lot of these guys now. It’s about keeping that same standard that we got NXT known for. People knew about those TakeOvers that were going to be hard to follow. I want to keep it at that standard right and just bring these new guys in and see if they can hang with us and the ones that do, [will] still gonna have the same quality.”

Pete Dunne on his hopes for the brand moving forward: “To me, the in-ring product has always been at such a high level [in NXT]. You could argue it’s the best in the world, right? I want to keep that. Obviously, with newer guys coming in that maybe don’t have the background that people like myself, [Undisputed] ERA or yourself have had, that’s gonna feel difficult at first. But if there’s ever a place where hopefully we can manage that, it’s the WWE Performance Center. You have access to Robbie Brookside, William Regal, Finlay, all the way up to Shawn Michaels, you know, so you really can get a crash course in what this is, and I just hope that we can keep it to that standard. I’m sure we can, even in the short space of time. You know, we’re only one big event in and I’m not sure how long now, but it’s still a fairly recent change. But you can see how much of the audience are gravitating towards the Bron Breakkers, the [Carmelo Hayes], you know, people like this. So, hopefully, we’re at the start of something that is just the next evolution of NXT. Like you said, some things remain the same and I feel like that could be the buzz about the whole thing. Going back to your original era, all the way through now. Obviously, some things are going to feel different for a while and there might be a bit of an awkward transition at times, but I hope, overall there’s still that buzz about it and there’s still that, ‘I can’t wait to see what this guy does when he moves up to Raw, SmackDown, goes on to do whatever it is that we’re all gonna do.’ Hopefully, that buzz remains the same and everyone’s quality can stay to the super high standard.”