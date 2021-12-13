Pete Dunne On Developing His Wrestling Style, NXT UK’s Breakout Stars

Pete Dunne recently discussed how his wrestling style has evolved since the start of his career, who he sees as breakout stars in NXT UK and more. Dunne discussed the topics during his appearance on After the Bell with Corey Graves, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his wrestling style: “I started wrestling when I was 12 years old, I was a fan of AJ Styles, people like that who were flying around the ring. Originally that’s what I wanted to do but I realized pretty quickly I was just pretty average when it comes to that stuff and I needed to find a niche that really suited me. Also leaning into the fact that I am British, if I could take an element of what made British wrestlers in the past successful, mixed that with the style of wrestling I really enjoyed at the time and just things I’ve picked up travelling around the world.”

On the NXT UK talent he believes are breakout stars: “One that I think that a lot of people that follow NXT UK would say would be A-Kid. Somebody that I saw, I wrestled him originally in the UK years ago and he’s just not the same person. I remember going out to Spain a couple years later and wrestling him and being shocked at what had happened, he was a completely different performer. The transition was crazy, the level he was at to where he is now is unrecognizable. I’m not sure I’ve seen anybody improve at that level, his in-ring stuff is so slick and all that and even outside of that you can see him growing in confidence.

“The way he talks, the way he walks around in his entrance, everything is just… you can really see him becoming a WWE superstar and he’s stood in that transition. I think there’s still more to come from him. The other answer that people wouldn’t expect is Wild Boar. He’s somebody I grew up with wrestling and I don’t think people fully know how good he is and I think he’s someone who is pretty untapped. There’s so much more to come from him.

On which stars he’d like to face: “There’s so many people up there. Cesaro would be one, AJ Styles like I said, he was my favourite wrestler growing up. Honestly, I look at those rosters on RAW and SmackDown now and know there’s so many people that I’d love to work with and I think I can have great matches with. There’s still time, I just turned 28 years old, there’s still work to be done in NXT but down the line there’s so many people I’d love to get in the ring with.

“When [Samoa Joe] came back into NXT, we had those few stare-downs and I thought, right, we’re going in that direction and I can’t wait to get in there. Like I said, that era of himself, AJ Styles, these are the guys that I grew up really watching. That’s another sort of dream match there for me, I really think me and him would be a great match and hopefully down the line this is still an option.”