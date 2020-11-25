Pete Dunne on Getting the Call to Return to NXT, Pat McAfee’s Charisma

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed NXT Superstar Pete Dunne, who discussed his return to NXT, joining Pat McAfee’s faction, WarGames, and more. Below are some highlights.

Pete Dunne on returning to NXT: “It was very sudden actually. At the same time, when I left with my visa came up for renewal and everything shut down it wasn’t a simple process. When it started moving, it all happened pretty fast. It was in the space of a couple of weeks. Hearing it would be at Halloween Havoc, I liked the chance to be back. It was building up when I got to do that little bit for NXT UK and got to help backstage there. It helped scratch the itch a bit, but it felt great to be back and focus on something as big as War Games coming up.”

Dunne on joining Pat McAfee’s faction: “It feels like a winning combination for me. I’ve always sort of let my matches and the performance do a lot of the speaking. That’s what I have become known for, putting on those kinds of matches. Then aligning with someone like Pat has given me this sort of different angle. It’s a different approach and interesting. Say what you want about him, but [Pat] is so charismatic and knows how to get a reaction. For me, it’s something completely different. Now I get to have a bit more of an edge. It has been building since I’ve been away. Now I get to come back with a different look, different mantra and hopefully it is coming off on TV. The more edge to myself. I’m also really happy for Oney and Danny too, who I’ve known for years and years. Especially Danny, who I’ve known for such a long time in the UK. Now they are finally getting the props they deserve and being put in the position of something as massive as being put in a match at War Games.”

His thoughts on Pat McAfee: “He is a very charismatic and an open person to get along with. It’s more about wanting to come out and put out the best show I can and put on the best matches I can. It’s aligning with people like Pat who gets such fantastic reactions. He obviously really cares about wrestling or he wouldn’t be doing it. To have someone feeling excited to be here and involved. Some people are going to be annoyed by him. Some people are going to love him. It’s always great to be surrounded by people like that. They are always good for wrestling.”

On what WarGames means to him: “War Games for me personally is special because two years ago was a huge turning point in my life. Because in that same period I broke my foot and still managed to be involved in the match. That date was my daughter’s due date. We risked it, and I went anyway [for the match]. I’m on the top of this cage at the end of the show, I come down, and find out [mom] is in labor. I managed to make it just in time for the birth of my daughter. For me, the biggest turning point of my life will be the War Games match. It means a lot to me.”