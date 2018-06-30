Quantcast

 

Pete Dunne Pays Tribute to Vader at Fight Club Pro Event

June 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pete Dunne OTT NXT 122017 PROGRESS

– Pete Dunne was in action at Fight Club Pro event. During the show, he wore ring gear that paid tribute to late former WWE and WCW Superstar Big Van Vader. You can check out some photos of Dunne wearing the Vader-inspired singlet that were posted on Twitter below.

Pete Dunne, Vader

