Pete Dunne Pays Tribute to Vader at Fight Club Pro Event
June 30, 2018 | Posted by
– Pete Dunne was in action at Fight Club Pro event. During the show, he wore ring gear that paid tribute to late former WWE and WCW Superstar Big Van Vader. You can check out some photos of Dunne wearing the Vader-inspired singlet that were posted on Twitter below.
Touch of class from @PeteDunneYxB repping @itsvadertime ring gear pic.twitter.com/4JNInZfxl2
— ATHERS 🦁🦁🦁 (@oldathers) June 29, 2018
Pete Dunne with Vader inspired ring gear at today's Fight Club Pro show
(The434) pic.twitter.com/eVm7sKZlGv
— ハングマン (@xRobsonHD) June 29, 2018
so sad Pete Dunne didn’t wear his Vader singlet at #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/tq69b8ftLT
— Tape (@tapemachines) January 16, 2017