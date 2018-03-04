 

wrestling / News

Pete Dunne and Trent Seven Set for PROGRESS Wrestling Event on April 6

March 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pete Dunne WWE NXT Report 21418

– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that WWE UK champion Pete Dunne and Pete Dunne will both be making an appearance at the April 6 event for the promotion. The event is set for WrestleMania week in New Orleans, Louisiana. You can check out the announcement tweets from PROGRESS below.

