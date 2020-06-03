wrestling / News
Pete Dunne Raises £20,000 in Shirt Sales for Black Lives Matter
– Former NXT tag team champion Pete Dunne pledged this week that he, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate are going to raise money for Black Lives Matter with a new British Strong Style shirt. According to Dunne, he’s already sold 2,000 shirts in under 24 hours valued at about £20,000. All proceeds from the shirt sales are being donated to Black Lives Matter.
Pete Dunne wrote, “You purchased 2000 shirts in under 24 hours. Yet to do the calculations properly but that should clear a £20,000 donation. Gonna cap it there to make sure we can actually handle that many orders in one go. Myself @Tyler_Bate & @trentseven are blown away! Thank you.” You can view his announcement tweet below.
You purchased 2000 shirts in under 24 hours
Yet to do the calculations properly but that should clear a £20,000 donation
Gonna cap it there to make sure we can actually handle that many orders in one go
Myself @Tyler_Bate & @trentseven are blown away! Thank you. https://t.co/VzpR3CjZ6l
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk, Booker T, Christian on Weigh In on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Storyline During WWE Backstage
- Jaxson Ryker Controversial 2019 Black Lives Matter Comments Surface Where He Said People of Color Need to ‘Realize How Good They Have It’
- Jim Cornette Discusses Shawn Michaels Threatening To Not Show Up, Making Demands During WrestleMania 14 Weekend
- Bray Wyatt Reveals That Sid Vicious Destroyed One Of His Toys When He Was A Kid Backstage In WCW