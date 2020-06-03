Pete Dunne Raises £20,000 in Shirt Sales for Black Lives Matter

– Former NXT tag team champion Pete Dunne pledged this week that he, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate are going to raise money for Black Lives Matter with a new British Strong Style shirt. According to Dunne, he’s already sold 2,000 shirts in under 24 hours valued at about £20,000. All proceeds from the shirt sales are being donated to Black Lives Matter.

Pete Dunne wrote, “You purchased 2000 shirts in under 24 hours. Yet to do the calculations properly but that should clear a £20,000 donation. Gonna cap it there to make sure we can actually handle that many orders in one go. Myself @Tyler_Bate & @trentseven are blown away! Thank you.” You can view his announcement tweet below.