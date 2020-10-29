wrestling / News
Pete Dunne Returns on NXT, Aligns With Pat McAfee (Pics, Video)
Pete Dunne is back in NXT, and he’s on Pat McAfee’s side. Dunne made his return to NXT on tonight’s Halloween Havoc episode, seemingly to aid Kyle O’Reilly fight off Pat McAfee, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Once O’Reilly’s back was turned though, Dunne attacked O’Reilly with a chair and made it clear he was on Team McAfee. You can see pics and video below from the segment.
Dunne has been off of WWE television since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the US to set travel restrictions. Dunne was attacked by the Undisputed Era all the way back in 2017 when Roderick Strong turned on him, allowing O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships in the Dusty Classic finals.
Our live coverage of NXT Halloween Havoc is here.
Well… Welll… Wellll #GuessWhosBackBAYBAY pic.twitter.com/14AAPbRVc1
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 29, 2020
Last week, they SHOCKED the world.
Up next, they EXPLAIN their actions!#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @ONEYLORCAN @strongstylebrit @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/CATLjCC7xF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
"He said I want a Mercedes."
"I said, YOU GOT IT."
Now we know. @PatMcAfeeShow PAID @RidgeWWE to take out @AdamColePro at #NXTTakeOver. #WWENXT #HallowwenHavoc pic.twitter.com/2eismsutNo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
BRING BACK THE BRUISERWEIGHT!!!!@PeteDunneYxB is BACK in #WWENXT! #HalloweenHavoc @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/28gfQ2Vdxn
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
WHY PETE WHY?!?
Just as quick as he returned, @PeteDunneYxB turned his back on @KORcombat! #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/1x7RQG5clu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
NO! @PeteDunneYxB has just betrayed @KORcombat!
It seems as though @PatMcAfeeShow has formed a 𝒅𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 of his own at #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/0JHjCIbn27
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
.@AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @roderickstrong, get well soon.
Please.#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @KORcombat @ONEYLORCAN @PeteDunneYxB @PatMcAfeeShow @strongstylebrit pic.twitter.com/9l6RiML8iH
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
