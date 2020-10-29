Pete Dunne Returns on NXT, Aligns With Pat McAfee (Pics, Video)

Pete Dunne is back in NXT, and he’s on Pat McAfee’s side. Dunne made his return to NXT on tonight’s Halloween Havoc episode, seemingly to aid Kyle O’Reilly fight off Pat McAfee, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Once O’Reilly’s back was turned though, Dunne attacked O’Reilly with a chair and made it clear he was on Team McAfee. You can see pics and video below from the segment.

Dunne has been off of WWE television since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the US to set travel restrictions. Dunne was attacked by the Undisputed Era all the way back in 2017 when Roderick Strong turned on him, allowing O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships in the Dusty Classic finals.

Our live coverage of NXT Halloween Havoc is here.