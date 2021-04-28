wrestling / News

WWE News: Pete Dunne Runs Down the Champions of NXT, Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. Imperium Clip

April 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pete Dunne NXT

– Pete Dunne says he’s the most dangerous man in NXT, running down all the champions on the brand and why he’s better than them on tonight’s show. Dunne appeared in a backstage promo talking about how he already beat the now-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver and wasn’t scared of North American Champion Johnny Gargano, NXT UK Champion WALTER, or NXT Champion Karrion Kross. You can see the promo below:

– WWE posted a clip from Killian Dain & Drake Maverick’s match against Imperium, which you can see below. Imperium got the win despite some miscommunications and torn loyalties:

Drake Maverick, Imperium, Killian Dain, NXT, Pete Dunne, Jeremy Thomas

